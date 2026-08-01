7G Capital Management LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,500 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Crocs makes up about 1.9% of 7G Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 7G Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 96.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $135.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $128.01 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $140.42. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.82) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Crocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Crocs reported adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share versus the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $1.18 billion, above expectations of approximately $1.15 billion and up 2.6% year over year. The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time. Crocs Second-Quarter Results

Crocs reported adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share versus the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $1.18 billion, above expectations of approximately $1.15 billion and up 2.6% year over year. The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was raised. Crocs increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00, above the prior consensus estimate of $13.67, while maintaining revenue expectations of roughly $4.1 billion. Management also authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchases, leaving approximately $2 billion available for buybacks. Crocs Q2 Earnings Beat

Crocs increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00, above the prior consensus estimate of $13.67, while maintaining revenue expectations of roughly $4.1 billion. Management also authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchases, leaving approximately $2 billion available for buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its price target from $130 to $160 and assigned a Buy rating. Bank of America also reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 target, citing brand momentum and potential margin upside. Bank of America Crocs Rating

Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its price target from $130 to $160 and assigned a Buy rating. Bank of America also reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 target, citing brand momentum and potential margin upside. Neutral Sentiment: Growth was uneven across the portfolio. Direct-to-consumer and international demand helped results, but HEYDUDE revenue declined 5.7% to $179 million, highlighting continued challenges outside the core Crocs Brand.

Direct-to-consumer and international demand helped results, but HEYDUDE revenue declined 5.7% to $179 million, highlighting continued challenges outside the core Crocs Brand. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance disappointed investors. Crocs projected adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue of about $996 million, below Wall Street expectations of roughly $3.53-$3.55 in EPS and $1 billion in revenue. Tariff pressure and HEYDUDE weakness are expected to weigh on near-term profitability, overshadowing the quarterly beat and causing an initial selloff. Crocs Third-Quarter Guidance

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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