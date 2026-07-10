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826 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Axxcess Wealth Management disclosed a new first-quarter stake in SanDisk, buying 826 shares valued at about $525,000.
  • Wall Street sentiment on SNDK remains broadly bullish, with several analysts lifting price targets; the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $1,684.24.
  • SanDisk continues to benefit from strong operational momentum, including a recent quarter that beat expectations and news of a reported multi-year NAND flash supply agreement with Meta, which has boosted optimism around AI-related demand.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 826 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,858.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 4.74. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,709.27 and its 200-day moving average is $990.08. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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