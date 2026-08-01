839,280 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 839,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $161,897,000. RTX makes up 2.3% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.06% of RTX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,193.38. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $221.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $191.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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