8,432 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,432 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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