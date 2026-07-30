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8,747 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Target logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bull Harbor Capital acquired 8,747 Target shares worth approximately $1.06 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 79.73% of Target.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Target carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $132.15, despite several firms recently raising their targets.
  • Target exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 3.2%.
  • Interested in Target? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,747 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $6,686,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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