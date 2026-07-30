8,747 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,747 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $6,686,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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