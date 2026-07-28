8,814 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,814 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after buying an additional 6,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $165,153,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.41 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.97 and a 12 month high of $209.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $198.85.

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Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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