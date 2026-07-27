90,125 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,125 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $11,786,197.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $3,497,344.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 145,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,344.62. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,236,803 shares of company stock worth $28,742,192 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.46.

View Our Latest Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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