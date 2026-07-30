91,900 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.11.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.4%

O stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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