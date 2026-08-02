94,092 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,092 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $13,073,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $119.61 and a one year high of $167.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here