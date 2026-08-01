9,483 Shares in CACI International, Inc. $CACI Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 49 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Weiss Ratings cut CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $609.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of CACI stock opened at $499.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CACI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.70 and a 12 month high of $683.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.80.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Further Reading

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