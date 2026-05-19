97,552 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC

PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,552 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,280,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 6.2% of PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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