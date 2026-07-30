9,768 Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX Bought by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,768 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Flex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 6,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 797 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Down 9.1%

Flex stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 22,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $3,269,148.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,582,191.52. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $5,079,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,921.61. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,195 shares of company stock worth $110,116,823. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $7.93 billion versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Flex fiscal Q1 results

Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $33.7 billion-$35.2 billion , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Flex earnings beat and guidance

Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Flex SpinCo leadership announcement

Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Flex Q1 2027 earnings call transcript

Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline, on volume well above average, indicates that the strong results and outlook may already have been priced in. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits because the full-year EPS guidance range of $4.42-$4.74 only modestly exceeds or surrounds current consensus expectations.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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