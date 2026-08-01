Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Position Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,294 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sonoma Allocations LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 11,072 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.9% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 904 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,655 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings estimate: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Erste Group raises Abbott earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain supportive: Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative.

Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strategic diversification and income appeal: A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Abbott versus Johnson and Johnson comparison

A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare-sector momentum: Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals.

Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: UBS lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, potentially limiting upside and weighing on sentiment after the recent recovery. UBS lowers Abbott stock price expectations

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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