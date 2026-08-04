AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Trimmed by Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.5% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. AbbVie: Strong Q2 And New Catalysts Keep Me Bullish

AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. Negative Sentiment: The Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is reducing projected 2026 earnings per share while increasing research and development costs. Although AbbVie raised its revenue outlook, the earnings dilution and weaker near-term guidance have prompted investor caution. ABBV Q2 Earnings Call Balances Growth With Apogee Dilution

AbbVie Stock Down 2.5%

ABBV stock opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The company had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 195.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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