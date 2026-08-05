AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The business had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.48%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: BOTOX Cosmetic expansion: The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. FDA acceptance of BOTOX Cosmetic application

The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. AbbVie second-quarter results

AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: UBRELVY reimbursement recommendation: Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. UBRELVY Canadian reimbursement recommendation

Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline and sector activity: AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. ABBV-706 lung cancer trial

AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Apogee acquisition impact: Although AbbVie raised its 2026 revenue outlook on Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience growth, the Apogee deal is expected to dilute earnings and increase research-and-development spending. This creates a near-term headwind despite stronger operating momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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