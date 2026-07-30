AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.29.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $267.47. The firm has a market cap of $465.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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