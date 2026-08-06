AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,425 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company's stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,209 shares of the company's stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $245.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.75 and a 12 month high of $267.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 422.07% and a net margin of 9.80%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie priced approximately $9.9 billion of senior notes to help fund an acquisition. While the financing increases interest obligations, it provides capital to pursue a transaction intended to strengthen the company’s growth profile. AbbVie prices $9.9B senior notes to fund acquisition

AbbVie priced approximately to help fund an acquisition. While the financing increases interest obligations, it provides capital to pursue a transaction intended to strengthen the company’s growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group upgraded AbbVie from “hold” to “buy,” while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $285 , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Cantor Fitzgerald boosts AbbVie price target

Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group upgraded AbbVie from “hold” to “buy,” while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion , and adjusted EPS of $3.65 surpassed the $3.61 consensus estimate. Growth in immunology and neuroscience helped offset concerns about the post-Humira transition, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 indicates continued earnings momentum. AbbVie Q2 results and outlook

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue increased , and adjusted EPS of $3.65 surpassed the $3.61 consensus estimate. Growth in immunology and neuroscience helped offset concerns about the post-Humira transition, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 indicates continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Allergan Aesthetics’ supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic in masseter muscle prominence, expanding a major product into a potential new aesthetic indication. Approval could broaden BOTOX’s revenue opportunity, although the application still requires regulatory review. FDA accepts BOTOX Cosmetic application

The FDA accepted Allergan Aesthetics’ supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic in masseter muscle prominence, expanding a major product into a potential new aesthetic indication. Approval could broaden BOTOX’s revenue opportunity, although the application still requires regulatory review. Positive Sentiment: Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional reimbursement of UBRELVY for acute migraine treatment, potentially improving access and supporting international growth for the newer migraine medicine. UBRELVY reimbursement recommendation

Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional reimbursement of UBRELVY for acute migraine treatment, potentially improving access and supporting international growth for the newer migraine medicine. Neutral Sentiment: RemeGen forecast a significant profit turnaround, citing stronger drug sales and an AbbVie licensing deal. The development supports AbbVie’s partnered pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. RemeGen licensing update

RemeGen forecast a significant profit turnaround, citing stronger drug sales and an AbbVie licensing deal. The development supports AbbVie’s partnered pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk. Commentary noted ABBV’s trailing P/E near 70 and a model estimating fair value roughly $50 below the current level, raising concerns that much of the positive outlook may already be reflected in the stock. AbbVie year-end price prediction

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here