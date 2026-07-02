AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. The company has a market capitalization of $443.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $255.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported encouraging Phase 3 data for its venetoclax-based CLL treatment at the EHA 2026 Congress, reinforcing the drug’s safety and efficacy profile and supporting confidence in its hematology franchise.

AbbVie reported encouraging Phase 3 data for its venetoclax-based CLL treatment at the EHA 2026 Congress, reinforcing the drug’s safety and efficacy profile and supporting confidence in its hematology franchise. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Genmab’s lymphoma program met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial, raising the odds of label expansion and a larger commercial opportunity for Epkinly.

AbbVie and Genmab’s lymphoma program met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial, raising the odds of label expansion and a larger commercial opportunity for Epkinly. Positive Sentiment: News that AbbVie is acquiring Apogee Therapeutics has been viewed as a growth-supportive move, signaling continued pipeline expansion through M&A.

News that AbbVie is acquiring Apogee Therapeutics has been viewed as a growth-supportive move, signaling continued pipeline expansion through M&A. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie also highlighted Aquipta’s efficacy for acute migraine following EU approval, adding another potential growth driver in its neuroscience portfolio.

AbbVie also highlighted Aquipta’s efficacy for acute migraine following EU approval, adding another potential growth driver in its neuroscience portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates slightly, but the reductions were small and remained near consensus, so the impact looks limited.

Analysts at Erste Group trimmed their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates slightly, but the reductions were small and remained near consensus, so the impact looks limited. Negative Sentiment: US lawmakers opened an investigation into AbbVie and other drugmakers over clinical trials conducted in China, which could create headline risk and raise compliance concerns.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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