ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 2,405 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $219.22 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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