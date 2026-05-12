ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 6,899 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,899 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,427.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after buying an additional 606,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $311.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $309.71 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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