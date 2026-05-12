ABC Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $164.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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