ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 33,239 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

ABC Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,238.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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