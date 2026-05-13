ABC Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,582. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DUK opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here