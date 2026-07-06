Abel Hall LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $700.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $791.76 and its 200-day moving average is $530.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.46 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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