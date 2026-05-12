ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 14,387 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Osprey Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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