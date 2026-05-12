ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 43,004 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,049 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.5% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $267,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $941.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $993.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $909.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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