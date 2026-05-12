ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $479,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $619.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $491.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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