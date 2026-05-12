ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $1.62 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,687.46 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $302.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here