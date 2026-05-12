ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Raises Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7%

ORLY opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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