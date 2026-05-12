ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 2,650 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,663 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $557.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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