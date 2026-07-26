ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires Shares of 16,177 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 14.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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