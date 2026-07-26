Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $11.78 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 224.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,125 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 812,641 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 1.3% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.42% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,610,914 shares of the company's stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 3,435,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,379,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 679,490 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,764,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,223 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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