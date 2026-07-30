Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,931 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Boston Partners grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,301,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,655,000 after purchasing an additional 468,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 344,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6,156.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 339,277 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is 10.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

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