Access Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,980 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products comprises about 4.2% of Access Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sonoco Products worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SON opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 34.34%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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