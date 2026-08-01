Access Investment Management LLC Buys 268,085 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,535 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 268,085 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences makes up 1.6% of Access Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $418.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here