Access Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 497,670 DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. DXC Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Access Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DXC Technology by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,558 shares of the company's stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 735,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,863 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Weiss Ratings cut DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.81.

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Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.61%. DXC Technology's revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.550-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Further Reading

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