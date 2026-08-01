Access Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Access Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE - Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 95,980 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Myers Industries worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 69.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 155,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.88. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Trending Headlines about Myers Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Myers Industries Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong end-market performance: Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Myers Industries Q2 Revenue Rises 9.8 Percent

Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Positive Sentiment: Defense expansion supports the growth outlook: Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Myers Industries Expands Defense Manufacturing Footprint to Poland

Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Positive Sentiment: Healthy cash generation and liquidity: Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Myers Industries Posts Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Negative Sentiment: Some markets remain weak: Vehicle sales declined 19% and Consumer sales fell 14%, underscoring continued exposure to cyclical and softer-demand end markets. The stock’s elevated valuation, including a price-to-earnings ratio near 49, may also limit upside if growth slows.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Myers Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYE

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

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