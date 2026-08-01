Access Investment Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Access Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 292,435 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC's holdings in Perrigo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Perrigo alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824,759 shares of the company's stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,607,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,542,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,230,000 after buying an additional 2,602,724 shares in the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $24,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,983,369 shares of the company's stock worth $208,568,000 after buying an additional 1,101,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perrigo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perrigo wasn't on the list.

While Perrigo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here