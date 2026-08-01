Access Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,497.8% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $160.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

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