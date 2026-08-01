Access Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

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Ingredion Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INGR opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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