Access Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,170 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Liquidity Services accounts for about 1.6% of Access Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Liquidity Services worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liquidity Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,435 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,681 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 111,597 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 597,243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,394 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,244,796.20. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 45,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,538,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $965,532. The trade was a 61.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 209,222 shares of company stock worth $7,598,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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