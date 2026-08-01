Access Investment Management LLC Sells 59,785 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Access Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,785 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC's holdings in Whirlpool were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WHR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.22.

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Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

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