Access Investment Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company's stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,511 shares of the company's stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,749 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Report on FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FSUN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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