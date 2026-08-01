Access Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Access Investment Management LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 502,833 shares of company stock valued at $279,377,162 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $517.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $543.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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