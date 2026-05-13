Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,795 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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