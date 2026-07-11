ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 10,064 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,886 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,578,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $435.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $26,951,029.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,864,359.65. This trade represents a 51.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 37,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $15,805,831.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,156. The trade was a 55.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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