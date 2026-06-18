ACT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Sandisk comprises about 0.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 1.6%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,167.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.01. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here