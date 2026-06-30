Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.07 and a 200-day moving average of $412.75. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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