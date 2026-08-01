Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,127 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.99% of Addus HomeCare worth $69,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company's stock worth $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 137,932 shares of the company's stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the company's stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 788 shares of company stock worth $73,506 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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