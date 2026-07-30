Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 8,591 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,694 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $103,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in 5 years

Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Apple Could Swing $170 Billion In Value After Earnings

Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone.

Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone. Negative Sentiment: Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation

Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Negative Sentiment: A federal lawsuit alleges a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app remained available in Apple’s App Store, raising potential legal costs and renewed concerns about app-review and platform liability.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $308.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $344.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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